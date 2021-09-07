CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Bitcoin transactions can control IoT devices: Bitcoin Class with Satoshi

By Jon Southurst
coingeek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on “Bitcoin Class with Satoshi” we’re talking about the power of Bitcoin transactions. They’re not just for sending funds from one party to another. Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright and sCrypt’s Xiaohui Liu continue this masterclass series with a lesson on using Bitcoin transactions to control internet of things (IoT) devices that may not have a lot of computing power to verify things by themselves.

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$2B In Bitcoin Moved For Just 78 Cents In Transaction Fees

A single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transaction worth over $2 billion was processed for under $1. What Happened: According to data from Blockchain.com, more than 44,500 BTC worth $2,011,009,391 moved from one anonymous crypto wallet to another for as little as 78 cents in transaction fees. An international transfer of the...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Paxful Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange Paxful announced that its platform has fully integrated the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's second-layer scaling solution. The firm, one of the leading peer-to-peer trading platforms worldwide, will now allow its more than seven million users to transact bitcoin across the globe more quickly and cheaply. "Bitcoin is hands...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Can Governments Shut Down Bitcoin With Quantum Computers?

Most governments like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as much as we like walking with rocks in our shoes. Recent ransomware attacks, where hackers targeted vulnerable infrastructure such as gas pipelines and demanded ransom in the form of Bitcoin, add yet more scrutiny of the cryptocurrency. There's also plenty of regulatory scrutiny of the use of Bitcoin for illicit activities and money laundering. What's more, the energy use of Bitcoin mining has spiraled out of control in recent years and poses a direct threat to climate change initiatives.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Can You Earn Money with Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the first-ever fintech adaption to acquire global recognition. Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that Satoshi Nakamoto invented. Satoshi is a Japanese programmer who is completely anonymous, and rumors are that Satoshi is holding more than a million bitcoin units; yes, you read it right. Bitcoin is named an electronic...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Benzinga

You Can Earn up to 7.5% Interest on Bitcoin. Is it Worth the Risk?

Investors who plan to hold their crypto assets for years, otherwise known as HODLers in crypto parlance, typically store their cryptocurrencies stashed in a hardware wallet or keep it idle on a crypto exchange. But this practice is changing. Today, HODLers are turning to cryptocurrency savings accounts as they pay...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

TSC envelope specification targets better data transactions on BSV

The Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee (TSC) has published a new technical standard, detailing the envelope specification that wallets and data services could ultimately use to read and write transactions. The latest technical standard to be published by the TSC, the envelope specification has moved through the various stages to...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Core 22.0 Explained

In this episode of Bitcoin, Explained, hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss Bitcoin Core 22.0, the latest major release of the Bitcoin Core software client, currently the de facto reference implementation of the Bitcoin protocol. Van Wirdum and Provoost highlight several improvements to the Bitcoin Core software. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Creator#Scrypt#Elon Musk#Spv#Coingeek
coingeek.com

China’s national grid to develop green energy blockchain trading platform

The State Grid Corporation of China is to develop a green energy trading platform powered by blockchain, in partnership with the country’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). According to details emerging this week, the State Grid will create the platform which will enable renewable energy to be traded in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin worth $2 billion moves for just $0.78

Block data from Blockchain.com reveals that a colossal Bitcoin (BTC) transaction worth $2 billion was processed on Monday night. Despite the enormous financial value, the unknown wallet holder only paid 0.00001713 BTC fees equivalent to $0.78. Although it is unknown what the purpose of this transfer was, or indeed which...
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

Now Is Your Chance To Invest Early On Into WagyuSwap, The Next DEX Unicorn

Tokens tied to centralized trading platforms and decentralized exchanges are often a safe long-term investment. WagyuSwap’s WAG is no different in this regard, as the first significant price spike is only a glimpse of what is yet to come. The recent 86x value increase is a prelude to what the future has in store, as the project is only just getting started.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
FXStreet.com

Ethereum foundation backs Spruce’s vision for decentralized identity verification

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are backing a proposed system for secure sign-in using Ethereum from decentralized identity software firm Spruce. Spruce’s system was selected after EF and ENS submitted a Request for Proposals in July encouraging developers and software firms to propose a sign-in package using Oauth — an open standard for access delegation.
SOFTWARE
ambcrypto.com

Minswap proposes batch mining to ‘decentralize whole Cardano network’

7 September should have been a day of celebration for the decentralized exchange Minswap. Instead, the DEX was forced to shut down its testnet due to concurrency issues. Following the same, however, the project promised to share a solution. Two days after the much-anticipated Alonzo hardfork introduced smart contracts on...
COMPUTERS
techacrobat.com

Bitcoin in Healthcare

Recent articles on blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize healthcare were published in The Huffington Post and The Wall Street Journal. It is capable of many tasks, from providing secure encryption of patient information to dealing with epidemics. Since 2012, Estonia has been using the power of blockchain in healthcare. All healthcare bills and 95 per cent of health data and 99 per cent of prescription information are stored digitally via blockchain. Bitcoin trading can give more information on bitcoin.
MARKETS
wzid.com

Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained

Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, explained. Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William’s War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.
CURRENCIES
makeuseof.com

The Beginner's Guide to Bitcoin: What Is It and Why Should You Care?

There was a time wherein news about cryptocurrency was mostly about how it was probably just a hoax, especially Bitcoin. With its questionable origins and promises of a future without banks, it’s no wonder that we couldn’t take Bitcoin seriously for a long time. However, these days, the financial world...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Core 22.0 Released: What’s New

Today marks the official release of Bitcoin Core 22.0, the 22nd major release of Bitcoin’s original software client launched by Satoshi Nakamoto almost 13 years ago. Overseen by Bitcoin Core lead maintainer Wladimir van der Laan, this latest major release was developed by well over a hundred contributors in a span of about eight months. The result of roughly 800 pull requests, Bitcoin Core 22.0 is the first major Bitcoin Core release to support the upcoming Taproot protocol upgrade, while also offering several other improvements over previous Bitcoin Core versions.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Argentina central bank: We’re concerned by digital currencies, but they can be used for payments

The head of Argentina’s central bank is concerned and closely watching, digital currencies, but he has no issue with those that chose to accept them for payments. He criticized digital currencies for their volatility, lack of legal tender status and being prone to cyber-attacks as some of the reasons they can’t be used as currencies in the South American country.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy