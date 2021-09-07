Bitcoin transactions can control IoT devices: Bitcoin Class with Satoshi

Most governments like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as much as we like walking with rocks in our shoes. Recent ransomware attacks, where hackers targeted vulnerable infrastructure such as gas pipelines and demanded ransom in the form of Bitcoin, add yet more scrutiny of the cryptocurrency. There's also plenty of regulatory scrutiny of the use of Bitcoin for illicit activities and money laundering. What's more, the energy use of Bitcoin mining has spiraled out of control in recent years and poses a direct threat to climate change initiatives.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO