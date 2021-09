The St. Cloud VA is offering both drive thru and walk up flu vaccinations for veterans this fall. The drive thru flu shots will be held in the MAC parking lot September 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Brainerd will be hosting drive thru flu shots September 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People with the last names from A-to-K are asked to come in the morning both in St. Cloud and Brainerd and L-Z are asked to come in the afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO