Buffalo, NY

Wyoming Food Truck Wins Awards At National Buffalo Wing Contest

By Mat Murdock
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 8 days ago
If you've been following the guys from Double Dubs on social media as much as I have, you'll see that their bags will be a little bit heavier on their trip back to the Cowboy State from Buffalo, New York. I mean, if you're going to prove that you are one of the best in the business, you might as well go to the tippy top of the food chain to prove it, and that's just what Double Dubs has done. AND they were victorious.

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

