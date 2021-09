The Work and Pensions Secretary has been accused of getting her figures wrong after suggesting that people who lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit could work an extra two hours to make up for it.Welfare experts assessed that some would need to work closer to an extra nine hours a week to make up for the cut, and Labour branded Therese Coffey’s remarks an “insult to hard-working families”.But the Department of Work and Pensions defended Ms Coffey’s remarks by saying that for some of the “lowest earners” working two hours per week “can” add up to taking home...

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO