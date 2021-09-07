CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans waive offensive lineman Corey Levin

By Mike Moraitis
 8 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ reunion with offensive lineman Corey Levin, their former sixth-round pick in 2017, was short-lived, as the team decided to waive him on Monday. It’s possible Levin will be brought back on the practice squad.

The move likely means that Tennessee will activate one of their two key players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, either right guard Nate Davis or center Ben Jones.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he expects both to be activated this week in advance of the Week 1 contest against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 12.

Tennessee’s roster currently sits at 52 players, so the team will have to make another move in order to clear space for both.

The Titans made three other moves on Monday, including two involving players who were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tight end Geoff Swaim was activated, while linebacker Justin March-Lillard was waived off the list. Cornerback Chris Jones was also waived to clear space for Swaim on the 53-man roster.

