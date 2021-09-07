CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama parents and teachers reminded to report children who test positive for COVID.

By Alabama Public Radio
 8 days ago

Alabama parents and teachers will have a little homework to do as students resume classes after Labor Day. The State Department of Education is reminding everyone to follow specific protocols to report when a student tests positive for COVID-19. Over nine thousand new coronavirus infections were reported in Alabama schools just last week. Over fifty of these pediatric COVID cases required hospitalization. Doctor Karen Landers is with the Alabama Department of Health. She says the concern is over parents who send their children back to class even when they know their youngster has COVID.

#Covid

