CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills Fans Can Enjoy Games with Conway the Machine

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conway the Machine is offering Buffalo Bills fans a one-of-a-kind experience on game days. Drumwork Music Group is bringing fans 'Conway The Machine’s Game Day Experience'. During Bills home games, you'll be able to watch the game with Conway and his celebrity friends in his personal suite at High Mark Stadium. There will be a pregame tailgate with food by Chef Darian Bryan. The rules specify that you will need to pass the COVID-19 rules that the NFL and the Bills have in place. If you are interested, the Instagram ad for the experience says for you to direct message Drum Works, which is Conway's record label. You can visit his website to possibly find another way to contact them about the game-day experience.

wblk.com

Comments / 1

Related
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway The Machine
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is back on an NFL field for a regular season game and it’s a great sight to see. The Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback has fully recovered from his devastating leg injuries in 2020. Burrow suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Washington Football Team last fall. Burrow admitted...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Tony Dungy Comments On Browns Loss To Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns played pretty well against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, everyone knows pretty well does not always secure a victory especially against former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC Champion Chiefs. Just like last season’s divisional playoff with the inexplicable fluke fumble-touchback play with Browns receiver...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Game Day#Atlanta#American Football#Drumwork Music Group#Instagram#The Buffalo Bills#Loyal Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

WFT Injury News: Ryan Fitzpatrick Out

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team is down its top quarterback. With nine minutes left in the first quarter, Fitzpatrick was lined up in the shotgun and found himself on the ground with a big hit from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury on the play and left the game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should get an apology from the NFL

Cleveland Browns football is back. Also back is the weekly tradition of a badly blown call followed by an apology from the NFL. America is built on the idea that the individual is uniquely qualified to make the best decision for their lives. This past weekend the NFL memorialized the 9/11 attacks of 2001. America was attacked and the individual citizens of this country rallied together to support those in need.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy