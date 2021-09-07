Buffalo Bills Fans Can Enjoy Games with Conway the Machine

Conway the Machine is offering Buffalo Bills fans a one-of-a-kind experience on game days. Drumwork Music Group is bringing fans 'Conway The Machine’s Game Day Experience'. During Bills home games, you'll be able to watch the game with Conway and his celebrity friends in his personal suite at High Mark Stadium. There will be a pregame tailgate with food by Chef Darian Bryan. The rules specify that you will need to pass the COVID-19 rules that the NFL and the Bills have in place. If you are interested, the Instagram ad for the experience says for you to direct message Drum Works, which is Conway's record label. You can visit his website to possibly find another way to contact them about the game-day experience.