Public Health

The Optimal Regimen To Fight COVID Will Be A 3rd Shot For A Boost, Fauci Says

KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 8 days ago

Several states are dealing with their highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to last year at this time, new daily infections are up 316%. That's according to Johns Hopkins University. So what does all this mean in the fight against COVID, and what is next for potential booster shots? We're going to put those questions to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who joins us now. He's the country's top infectious disease doctor and President Biden's chief medical adviser. Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the program.

EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Anthony Fauci
MarketRealist

Will There Be a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Booster Shot for COVID-19?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes of the world turned to pharmaceutical companies and scientists who could potentially end the devastation caused by the virus. In the U.S., three vaccines received emergency authorization use approval, including one made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Article continues below advertisement.
INDUSTRY
MLive

Fauci says COVID vaccine booster shot approval for all adults likely within weeks

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the federal government remains on track to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults within the next few weeks. President Joe Biden initially pushed to ramp up booster shots the week of Sept. 20, but a pair of Food and Drug Administration officials recently submitted their resignations over concerns the shots would be offered nationwide before FDA authorization.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The Mu COVID-19 Strain: Why Is It A Variant Of Interest?

If you have been following clinical trial news, you may know that Fauci is closely watching a Coronavirus variant known as the Mu strain. The Mu coronavirus strain has been designated by World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest,” and it has propagated throughout Chile, Peru, and portions of the United States and even European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Go to This One Outdoor Place as Delta Surges

While the severity of the pandemic and our understanding of the virus that caused it may have changed at different times over the past year and a half, one thing has remained relatively constant: Moving events and gatherings outdoors can make them much safer. But as new strains of the virus have made it easier to spread the disease, there are certain situations when even being outside won't help—especially when it involves an incredibly large group of people. And according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, the massive crowds at football games and other outdoor sporting events are one thing you should avoid while the Delta variant continues to surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

