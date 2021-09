Few players in the NFL have been ridiculed, especially on a national level, quite like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The team was mocked for picking him sixth overall in 2019. Jones was teased for some of the poor decision-making he exhibited as a rookie, turning the ball over 23 times, and 16 more times last year. He was memed after tripping at the end of an 80-yard run in 2020. And the last two years, many experts have been quick to point out all the quarterbacks the Giants passed on drafting out of deference to Jones.

