Raleigh, NC

Raleigh firm envisions food hall concept for Knightdale, JoCo and beyond

By Evan Hoopfer
Triangle Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food halls are gaining steam across the country, and a local group wants to expand the concept to smaller towns in the Triangle. Raleigh-based Craften plans to bring two locations to the Triangle with a Knightdale spot eyeing an opening around Halloween or November and another locale in Clayton planning to open next spring.

Raleigh, NC
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

