Raleigh firm envisions food hall concept for Knightdale, JoCo and beyond

To support the regional demand for cleanrooms’ design/build turnkey services, Precision Cleanrooms is excited to announce our newest hire, Steven Rothenburger who will serve as regional manager, leading our new Raleigh, North Carolina office. Rothenburger will assume responsibility for sales and project management within the Carolinas and the southeastern United States. He will work with our current customers in the region as well as new national and international customers who are increasing cleanroom production facility capacity in the region. Steven brings 11 years of experience in sales and project management for large scale multi-year construction projects, spanning many industrial customers. Steven will be instrumental in expanding our Raleigh office, hiring new talent to support the continued business growth in the region, and ensuring quality in service and new cleanroom design and construction. Precision Cleanrooms’ New Raleigh office will serve customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and the surrounding southeastern United States, providing turnkey cleanroom solutions and services for many industries including: pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and microelectronics industries. Extending Precision Cleanrooms’ physical presence is a direct response to the growing customer base in the region and the demand for modular cleanroom design/build services in the southeastern United States. Precision Cleanrooms’ Raleigh, North Carolina office will include local sales, engineering, and project management, enabling Precision Cleanrooms to offer full-service turnkey modular cleanroom capabilities.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO