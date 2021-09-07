Animal Doctor: Climate change concerns questioned
Dear Dr. Fox: I read your column titled “Climate change harming farm animals” and was appalled at your ignorance. You may know something about animals, but your knowledge of climate science is just plain wrong. I am not complaining about your lack of knowledge —I am disgusted about you using your platform to try to influence other uninformed people. Please stick to your claimed expertise as an “Animal Doc” and leave climate science to others who are qualified to discuss it! — P.H., Ph.D., Seattle.tulsaworld.com
