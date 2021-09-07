Animal Doctor: Climate change concerns questioned

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued its latest report purporting to analyze the state of the climate and trying to model and project the climate future. Well, the apocalyptic climate change religionists won’t be pleased. In the simplest terms, the conclusions from this report are not nearly as dire as have been predicted by politicians or the national and international media who believe in a man-made doomsday climate future as an article of faith and that a new Inquisition is justified for non-believers. I will be curious to see the conclusions of independent climate scientists regarding the Report.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO