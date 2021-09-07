CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherpa Launches Interactive Travel Reopening Map to Track COVID-19 Related Travel Policies

Cover picture for the articleConcept: Sherpa, a travel-tech startup based in Toronto, has launched an interactive Travel Reopening Map to help travelers understand COVID-19-related restrictions and requirements. Travel companies such as airlines, cruise lines, and online travel agencies can reduce their customers’ hesitancy to book a trip, by allowing them to look for destinations open to travel, COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules for both outgoing and return routes.

