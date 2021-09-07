CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Not as hot in Denver today, but hot again by the end of the week!

By Mike Nelson
 8 days ago
A weak cold front slipped over the northeastern plains of Colorado and brought some brief relief from the recent hot weather. Do not get used to the cooler temperatures as hotter days are ahead for Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s overnight in Denver and across northeastern Colorado. In the mountains, lows will be teasing with freezing in places like Walden and Kremmling by early Wednesday.

Our skies will not have very many clouds, but there will be plenty of smoke and haze from western wildfires for the next several days. In addition, an Ozone Alert remains in effect for Denver and the entire I-25 Corridor through at least 4 PM Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday will be hot and dry with highs in the low to upper 90s over eastern Colorado and some triple digits in southeastern Colorado. The mountains will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

Record heat is likely Thursday and Friday in Denver and across eastern Colorado. The Denver record for September 9th is currently 94 degrees, set in 1994. The record for September 10th is 93 degrees, set in 2018.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 53 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

Another weak cold front will push across the state Friday night and bring some slightly cooler weather again for the weekend. There will be some scattered thunderstorms late Friday in the mountains and across the state Saturday afternoon.

