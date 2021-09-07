Girls tennis: Crusaders shut out Panthers
Madison Edgewood swept every match en route to knocking off Oregon in a Badger West Conference match on Thursday, Sept. 2. Edgewood’s Lilly Olson at No. 1 singles defeated Oregon’s Ella Peotter 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, the Crusaders’ Anna Johnson outlasted Oregon’s Stephanie Lo 6-7 (9), 7-5, 6-3. Edgewood’s Lucy Herlitzka breezed by Oregon’s Elena Behdad 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. The Crusaders’ Hannah Poehling rolled by the Panthers’ Anna Martin 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.www.unifiednewsgroup.com
