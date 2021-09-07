CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jupiter, FL

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Jupiter

By Victoria Lewis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyobA_0bocGbhT00

An investigation is underway after a fatal train crash Monday night in Jupiter.

According to the Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office, the CSX train operator called about 10:15 p.m. to report the train had hit someone.

Deputies said one person was found dead on the tracks near Beeline Highway and Indiantown Road.

According to deputies, bags of palmetto berries were found near the victim.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Traffic
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy