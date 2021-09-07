Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Jupiter

An investigation is underway after a fatal train crash Monday night in Jupiter.

According to the Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office, the CSX train operator called about 10:15 p.m. to report the train had hit someone.

Deputies said one person was found dead on the tracks near Beeline Highway and Indiantown Road.

According to deputies, bags of palmetto berries were found near the victim.

