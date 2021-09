At the Charger Invite at Spring Creek Golf Course, Madison Boys Golf team tied for 10th with Beresford with a score of 369. Sophomore Kaden Guisher was at the top of the leaderboard for the Bulldogs with an 83 and 14th overall. He had one of the best back-nine scores of the day at 40. Lucas Mork followed behind, shooting a 90. Sioux Fall Christian hosted and came out on top in the invitational with a team score of 317. Madison will meet Lennox, Dell Rapids, West Central, Parkston, and Mitchell at the Parkston Invitational on Thursday.

MADISON, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO