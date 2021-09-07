CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Two Missouri State Representatives Want Missouri to Set Up Nurseries within Missouri’s Prison System for Women

northwestmoinfo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo state Representatives plan to offer legislation next year that would create nurseries within Missouri’s prison system for women. Representatives Curtis Trent of Springfield and Bruce DeGroot (de-GROAT) of the St. Louis suburb of Ellisville are leading the effort. Trent says there are several potential benefits to allow model prisoners near the end of their prison term the option of raising their baby behind prison walls.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

Seven takeaways from California's recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday won a broad and renewed mandate from voters who soundly rejected a recall attempt on the strength of a mammoth turnout campaign that targeted Democratic voters. Newsom is the second governor in American history, after former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), to survive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellisville, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Vandalia, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurseries#Prison System For Women#Northwest Mo Info

Comments / 0

Community Policy