Are New Jersey Devils Really Furthest Away From Championship In New York?
Yegor Sharangovich #17 of the New Jersey Devils: (POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils were mentioned on The Ringer podcast “New York, New York“, which is hosted by former WFAN radio host John Jastremski. It wasn’t really in a good light. “JJ”, as he’s named on the pod, said the Devils were the least likely New York media market team to win a title in the four major sports in the next three years. To be fair to Jastremski, he’s not the biggest hockey guy. He might not even know all the pieces the Devils have added, but it’s worth addressing in the meantime.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0