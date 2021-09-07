CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Are New Jersey Devils Really Furthest Away From Championship In New York?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYegor Sharangovich #17 of the New Jersey Devils: (POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils were mentioned on The Ringer podcast “New York, New York“, which is hosted by former WFAN radio host John Jastremski. It wasn’t really in a good light. “JJ”, as he’s named on the pod, said the Devils were the least likely New York media market team to win a title in the four major sports in the next three years. To be fair to Jastremski, he’s not the biggest hockey guy. He might not even know all the pieces the Devils have added, but it’s worth addressing in the meantime.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

7 New Jersey Devils Players Who Will Fight For Olympic Spots

The NHL announced on Friday they were officially going to Beijing to take part in the 2022 Olympic Games. NHL players have been waiting for this announcement, and now we get to speculate which New Jersey Devils players could represent their country in the Olympics. There aren’t a lot of...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt Needs To Be A Finisher This Season

Jesper Bratt had such a strange season in 2021. He started things off with a contract dispute that forced him to miss real games since there was a visa issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic. He finally agreed to a two-year deal on January 10th. The issue was the season started on January 14th. The New Jersey Devils were going to be without Bratt for at least a few weeks. Bratt would join the team on January 28th and got his first point of the season in his third game against the Buffalo Sabres. That would be their last game for two weeks.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Recent Defensemen Contracts Show Value Of Damon Severson

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 20: Damon Severson #28 skates against the San Jose Sharks at the Prudential Center on February 20, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The St. Louis Blues just gave Colton Parayko an eight-year deal worth...
NHL
chatsports.com

My Journey To Be Next New Jersey Devils P.A. Announcer

New Jersey Devils fans cheer: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. Creativity, voice, enthusiasm, and professionalism. Those are the prerequisites that our beloved New Jersey Devils are seeking entering their 39th NHL season. To apply, the Devils asked prospective applicants for a resumé, headshot, and a 90-second audition video of your announcements to be belted out inside the Rock. After careful consideration and encouragement from my fellow Devils fans, I, Sam Woo, decided to take a leap of faith and throw my hat in the ring to be your next Devils Public Address Announcer.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NHL

Five questions facing New Jersey Devils

Hughes' continued development, Hamilton's impact among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the New Jersey Devils:. 1. What impact will Dougie Hamilton make?. Hamilton agreed to a seven-year contract July 28 after scoring...
NHL
FanSided

3 Questions New Jersey Devils Should Answer Before Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils are just a few weeks away from training camp starting. They are less than two weeks away from the prospect tournament against the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. There are a lot of questions surrounding the team, but a large majority of them need a lot of training camp and at least some preseason games to answer. Who will be Dougie Hamilton‘s defensive partner? What will be the Mackenzie Blackwood-Jonathan Bernier split? Who will be Jack Hughes’ and Nico Hischier’s linemates? Will Pavel Zacha play center or wing? Who does Tomas Tatar line up with?
NHL
FanSided

Dougie Hamilton Looks Great In New Jersey Devils Gear

It was a great day when the New Jersey Devils signed Dougie Hamilton. He is a big-time defenseman that was a free agent looking for a new home in the NHL. He has had some ups and downs in his NHL career but he became an elite player with the Carolina Hurricanes over the last few years. Now he is hoping that he can become something special in the Devils’ organization.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

How Should the New Jersey Devils Divide the Goalie Load This Season?

The New Jersey Devils attempted to address their goaltending issues prior to the start of last season with the addition of Corey Crawford in free agency. As we all know, that went downhill fast, with Crawford retiring and the team scrambling to find someone to share the net with MacKenzie Blackwood. We saw how well that worked in 2021, and the organization noticed as well. This summer they went out and signed Jonathan Bernier to share the net with Blackwood, and thankfully he did not retire.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Is This The End For Travis Zajac?

The New Jersey Devils traded Travis Zajac to the New York Islanders as part of the Kyle Palmieri trade. It was the end of an era unlike any other Devils player leaving over the last few years. The Devils traded players like Taylor Hall, Blake Coleman, Brian Boyle, Adam Henrique, Andy Greene, and the aforementioned Palmieri who were all at one-time fan favorites, but Zajac felt more connected to the Devils than any other player.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Can We Trust Pavel Zacha Now?

The New Jersey Devils didn’t get a lot of positives from last season, but three clear positives came from former 1st-round centers who started to live up to expectations. Jack Hughes became the Devils’ certified star. Michael McLeod scored his first goal and kept going from there. Possibly the most surprising was the season Pavel Zacha put together.
NHL
New York Sports Nation

Expectations for 2021-22 New Jersey Devils Season

Leading up to the start of the NHL season, analysts and fans love to drop their predictions and expectations of how each team will fare in their upcoming seasons. Whether it’s a power ranking, playoff prediction, or season preview, there’s always an article out there that’s discussing expectations. Hockey is only a month away, which means players will be reporting to training camp, and fans will be reporting online to read Devils’ articles. Like I’ve discussed in past articles, the New Jersey Devils arguably had a better offseason than anybody, thanks to the additions of Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Graves, Tomas Tatar, and James Reimer. With those acquisitions, fans are probably wondering what the Devils’ season will look like from a success standpoint. Will this decade-long nightmare known as Devils’ hockey finally come to an end, or will the Devils once again be on the outside looking in come playoff time? Well, I’m here to tell you, with my biased Devils’ fan opinion, I expect them to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Just kidding, unless… Realistically, I envision the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils to be in the midst of a playoff hunt this season. Will they make it? Maybe, but I expect them to finish anywhere from the 4th to 6th seed in the Metropolitan Division this upcoming year.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS INVITE 3 PLAYERS TO TRAINING CAMP ON PTO'S

With the offseason winding down and the last remaining UFA's seek new homes for the upcoming season, the likelihood increases of players willing to sign a PTO (professional try-out) in hopes of parlaying it into an actual contract. On Tuesday, the Devils dipped into the free agent market and extended...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#Ringer#Wfan
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Bring in Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, & Tyler Wotherspoon on Professional Try Out Deals

Earlier this afternoon, the New Jersey Devils did not announce their full roster for rookie camp, which begins tomorrow. They did announce three players who will join the veterans camp on a professional try out (PTO) deal next week. They are Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, and Tyler Wotherspoon. You may know two of them and perhaps all three if you follow American Hockey League defensemen closely.
NHL
ESPN

Jimmy Vesey among 3 vets signed by Devils to tryout deals

NEWARK, N.J. --  Former New York Rangers forward Jim Vesey is among three players the New Jersey Devils have signed to tryout contracts. The Devils also announced Tuesday the signings of center Mark Jankowski and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon. They will join the team when all players report to the NHL camp on Sept. 22 at Prudential Center.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Best NHL Free-Agent Signings of the 2021 Offseason

The NHL offseason is beginning to wind down, and training camps are just around the corner. Some players signed big deals and chose to move on to other teams, while others decided their current situation was best for their future. Despite some smaller free-agent signings still trickling in, let’s backtrack and break down the top five free-agent signings that went down in the offseason.
NHL
NHL

Gilbert, Rangers icon, remembered at service in New York

Hockey Hall of Fame forward died Aug. 19 at age 80. Rod Gilbert was remembered both emotionally and light-heartedly Tuesday by family, friends and former teammates, the life, career and legacy of the New York Rangers icon celebrated at the Church of St. Monica in Manhattan. Gilbert, in the view...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

BRIAN BURKE REVEALS THAT HE ALMOST HAD TO OFFER SHEET PHIL KESSEL

On September 18th 2009, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Phil Kessel from the Boston Bruins in exchange for two first-round picks in 2010 and 2011, as well as a second-round pick in 2010. As everyone knows by now, those two first-rounders went on to be Tyler Seguin and Dougie Hamilton.
NHL
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Star Joining Adam Cole In AEW?

Could Adam Cole see another former NXT champion follow him to All Elite Wrestling? It is being reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire very soon. Fightful Select is confirming that the date of expiration for Gargano’s contract is for December 3rd, 2021. As of now, WWE has not entered into serious discussions with the former NXT champion to renew his contact. Adam Cole’s ‘humiliating’ WWE contract offer recently leaked.
WWE
owegopennysaver.com

Portararo Takes New York State Speedway Championship

The 2021 New York State Speedway Championships were contested over two rounds and named in honor of Danny “Moonbeam” Fallon, a larger than life character who graced East Coast Speedway as a rider, announcer, friend, coach and ambassador for 40 years before passing away of lung transplant complications two years ago.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

New York Yankees Broadcaster Rescues Fellow Broadcaster from Hurricane Ida Floodwaters in New Jersey

Hurricane Ida caused serious flooding along the East Coast on Wednesday night. It even led one broadcaster to rescue another one. This story involves longtime New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling and his fellow broadcaster, Rickie Ricardo. Sterling, known for his impassioned “Yankees win!” call when the Bronx Bombers are victorious, was at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy