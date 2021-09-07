Flash flooding possible again for parts of CT this week, weather service says
Flash flooding is again in the forecast for the region late Wednesday into early Thursday after floodwaters slammed the state last week. Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. But after a sunny day, rain is in the forecast Wednesday night as a cold front passes through the area, bringing scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours. The temperature will get as low as 67 degrees with winds as high as 14 mph.www.darientimes.com
