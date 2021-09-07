Dry summer causes rise in harmful algae, swim warnings in Iowa lakes
A hot, dry summer — particularly in northern Iowa — has created favorable conditions for more harmful algae blooms in Iowa lakes. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported 24 swim advisories at state park beaches this summer because of microcystins, toxins generated by harmful algae. These toxins, if ingested, can cause gastroenteritis, allergic responses and potentially-fatal liver damage.www.thegazette.com
