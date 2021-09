Officials at Jet Airways made a significant announcement on September 13th, stating the airline, once fully revived, will start domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022. This comes after a series of steps taken to restart the airline in the past year by its new owners, the Kalrock-Jalan consortium. The official statements also give us a glimpse of what the initial operations at Jet 2.0 would look like if all goes according to plan. Here’s what we know so far…

