CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SUTA: Returning to campus does not mean abandoning solitude

Daily Targum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year and a half brought about an era of extreme isolation. We had to say no to things we enjoyed. No to the cinema. No to the concerts. No to dining out. This caution and prudence kept us safe. We adjusted our lives to accept “no,” so we could get through the pandemic. This “no” of this past year has been a dizzying convergence of emotions. It has been the smart thing, the prudent thing, the infuriating thing and the depressing thing. “No” defined the early stages of the pandemic.

dailytargum.com

Comments / 0

Related
nique.net

Crowded living: An ode to solitude

This morning, I woke up to find my roommate stuffing something into the coffee machine. It was his dirty sock that had been festering on the ground for a week, and now it is the coffee filter. High schoolers love to dream about the freedom of college, and college grads...
ENTERTAINMENT
dailyeasternnews.com

Smocks return to campus

Brother Jed Smock and Sister Cindy Smock, both members of the Campus Ministry USA, sat in the campus designated free speech zone Monday at the center of some caution tape on the Library Quad. With Sister Cindy’s recent TikTok fame more and more students gather to antagonize the “famous” evangelical,...
TV & VIDEOS
snntv.com

What does empowerment mean to you?

Originally Posted On: What does empowerment mean to you? (regencyinternationalpageant.com) Hello! My name is Aliya and I am your Ms. West Coast Regency International 2020/2021. Someone once asked me “What does empowerment mean to you?” To me, empowerment means being bold, strong, and courageous enough to follow your dreams or...
SCIENCE
southplattesentinel.com

What does “Grandparent” mean to YOU?

Brad Pitt, an American actor and film producer, said, “I phoned my grandparents, and my grandfather said ‘We saw your movie.’ ‘Which one?’ I said. He shouted, ‘Betty, what was the name of that movie I didn’t like?'”. Sunday, Sept. 12, is National Grandparents Day, and I, for one, think...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#Solitude
Daily Targum

PILLAI: It is time to retire five-paragraph essays

It all starts with a letter. When we are toddlers, adults guide our clumsy fingers as we grip a pencil and scribble a letter of the alphabet. Once we pass this milestone, we form letters into words, which we associate with illustrations. “A” is for “apple,” “B” is for “balloon” and so on.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mission Local

Solitude

I am a native San Franciscan. Since becoming a photographer I’ve found The City always ready for her close-up, blemishes and all. I love doing shots here— can’t let tourists have all the fun. More by Walter Mackins.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

What does it mean to be 'chronically online'?

We all spend a good chunk of time online these days, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a new phrase floating online dubs some as "chronically online." The terms has inspired rants and discussions across the internet. Here's what to know about the phrase. What does 'chronically online' mean?. Chronically...
INTERNET
Hyperallergic

What Does It Mean to Exhibit Nature?

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — Scent is an insidious thing. It creeps into the body, an involuntary invasion, summoning memories unbidden. It is an intangible medium, as phenomenological as it is conceptual, encompassing ideas as disparate as the Anthropocene and identity politics with a distinct porosity. “As each inhalation brings in a small portion of the outside world, scents disrupt the traditional distinctions between the environment and bodies, self and other, nature and culture,” points out critic and curator Jim Drobnick, who writes extensively about the senses in art.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Netflix
The US Sun

What does Endeavour mean? Definition explained

ITV1 DETECTIVE drama Endeavour is back for an eighth installment on September 12, 2021. But ahead of its' premiere, fans have been left wondering why the hit show is called Endeavour - and what the word itself means. Below, we explain everything... What does endeavour mean?. According to the Cambridge...
TV SERIES
David Heitz

Father hides genetic brain disease from son

David Heitz and his father Benny in 1991.Photo submitted. My dad spent his entire adult life telling people he was sick. Nobody believed him. Dad had trouble getting around. He generally spent much of his life a miserable person.
No Film School

What Does "Cinematic" Mean Anymore?

Our relationship with cinema has been in flux since the Lumiere brothers pointed a camera at a train and let the film roll. Across the 20th and into the 21st centuries, human beings have come to define life moments and explain complex concepts through the power of the moving image. Movies tell us about love, life, happiness, social justice, and morality the same way novels and books informed those who came before them.
MOVIES
Sentinel

What does the term algorithm mean?

José Morgado, my algebra professor at the University of Porto, explained the difference between chemistry and mathematics as follows: “Chemists give simple things complex names, we give complex things simple names”. Joking aside, math is less technical than chemistry (or biology), but the way they’re created is a lot more interesting. Continue reading (08/31/2021 – 11:15 PM)
MATHEMATICS
bowdoinorient.com

Bowdoin dance returns to motion on campus

Dancers at Bowdoin are getting back on their feet, in person, after a year of virtual rehearsals and Zoom classes. Along with classes and programming within the dance department, 12 student dance groups are beginning to meet in-person this semester. During the 2020-2021 academic year, Arabesque, a student ballet group,...
BOWDOIN, ME
floodmagazine.com

Oberhofer on What “What Does It Mean to Me?” Means to Him

“I’ve been thinking a lot about ants recently…LA always gets serious ant infestations in the summers—there’s just ants everywhere.” Brad Oberhofer is making a bit of small talk while he fills up his CamelBak after I’ve asked the first question of our interview, calling a brief audible before he’s left the house for the walk he planned on taking to wake himself up a bit for our chat. “The thing that most people do is just kill them. They’re like, ‘I’m just gonna crush these guys, they’re in my house, it’s not, like, a cleanly thing to have them running around.’ And then they just stomp them out. Recently I reached for an ant and squished it, and I was like, ‘I just squished the life out of a thing, what a terrible feeling.’ I was just thinking about the nature of how we do things in the name of humanity and civilization and…yeah, anyway, just something to think about.”
CELEBRITIES
duke.edu

Expanding the Conversation about Racial Justice

Dispirited by images of police violence against Black Americans, Steve Rich, like others at Duke, wanted to do something to fight systemic racism, but he didn't know where to start. An IT analyst with Duke's Office of Information Technology (OIT), Rich occasionally participated in events organized by DiversifyIT, a staff-led...
SOCIETY
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means

Jehanne Dubrow’s finely crafted sonnet, her own “simple machine,” reminds us so well of that moment, full of contradictory emotions, when the things we think are “unfailing”, fail us. She reflects on the fear of having to put aside an old, cherished thing to acquire what she calls “clean and bright” things. In the end, time wins.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thedailytexan.com

Speakers at Dismantling Global Hindutva explain differences between Hindutva, Hinduism

Speakers at the Dismantling Global Hindutva conference discussed the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, how disinformation about the ideologies spread and the future of political discourse in India. The conference, which was co-sponsored by UT and 49+ other universities, took place virtually from Sept. 10-12 and featured topics such as...
RELIGION
normsmilfordblog.com

Be careful with your words…

Pastor Freed used this quote today in his blog, Jack’s Winning Words – “Lord, keep your arm around my shoulder and your hand over my mouth.” (Unknown) Also today’s quote of the day from a site that I get a daily feed from had this quote – “To be careful with people and with words was a rare and beautiful thing.” (Benjamin Alire Sáenz)
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy