Governor Hochul Designates COVID-19 as Airborne Infectious Disease Under NYS HERO Act

Dear Gov. Cox, My 8-year-old son brought COVID-19 home from school. As I listened to him cough last night while I ran him a bath, I felt helpless and wondered what I could have done to keep my family safer. Should I have kept him home? Should I have been more vocal at the County Council, at the School Board meetings, at church? I plead with you — as a father who is in bed sick, with a sick kid — to use your influence and bully pulpit to do something. I sobbed thinking about how the collective failure of our society is actually killing us. Our hospitals are full. There were no local options for online learning this year. Now the impossible choice we reluctantly made to send our child to school could have horrible ramifications for our family and others who may have been exposed. My young daughter, who has kidney issues. My wife’s mom, who is in remission from lung cancer and is homebound. The plumbers who helped with our septic disaster, our church congregation, and many more. Although I am vaccinated I am also diabetic, so at high risk for complications if I am infected. How many infections, serious complications, and deaths are on my family’s shoulders now as a result of two negative rapid tests provided by our school district?I have been wondering what to say without seeming completely unhinged because of how angry I am at the state of our state and its continued disregard and abdication of responsibility for the health and safety of its children. A few very loud and extreme voices are the ones that are being listened to and legislated for, while the majority of families are left to fend for themselves. I know I am not alone here even though the response of our elected officials leaves me feeling that I am. Put the onus on the Legislature. Make sure they and other elected officials know that the blood of any children lost to this pandemic is on their hands. Make the difficult choices and spend some political capital. Be the leader you were elected to be. Please? You came to my town, we fixed sprinklers together, and I know that you try to do the right thing. You lead all of us, Not just the extremists. As a fellow father, as our governor, I implore you to act, to lead, and to fight for our kids. We already sacrificed our grandparents. Please, do everything in your power so that more of our kids don’t have to get sick and die needlessly from a preventable disease.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO