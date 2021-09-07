CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite Police Department Announces Mesquite Night Out on Sept 22,2021

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mesquite Police Department is thrilled to once again sponsor Mesquite Night Out. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, September 22nd on the West field of the Mesquite Rec Center. The event will begin with a parade of emergency vehicles leaving the Oasis parking lot at 5:15 and arriving at the Rec Center by 5:30 p.m. Each year kids of all ages enjoy waiting on the Rec Center field to experience the arrival of the emergency vehicles with the flashing lights, blaring sirens, and the landing of the Mercy Air helicopter. This event, which is free for everyone and open to the public, will last until 8 p.m.

mesquitelocalnews.com

