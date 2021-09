A report in the i newspaper has suggested that – if hospital admissions continue to rise because of the high Covid-19 infection rate – the government might impose a “firebreak” to try to get the situation back under control. A full lockdown is thought to be unlikely, but if the NHS is under serious pressure, some restrictions could be imposed for two weeks at the end of October, with the school half-term holiday extended into the first week of November.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO