Bloxom, VA

Vehicle recovered from the marsh at Guard Shore

shoredailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle was recovered from the marsh Sunday on the road to Guard Shore near Bloxom. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle when trying to negotiate a curve and ran into a gut that runs along the road. Units from Bloxom, Parksley, VMRC, the Parksley PD, responded. We have reached out for more information. According to the Virginia State Police it was a single vehicle accident with no injuries. Occurred on 9/5/2021 at 5:30 p.m., at SR 684/Guardshore Road, west of Winterville, Road, Accomack County. Nineteen year old Diego Chavez of Mappsville, was speeding in a 2003 Jeep Liberty when he lost control, ran off the road, and flipped and rolled over a trench. Chavez and passenger not injured, Chavez charged with reckless driving.Photo Courtesy Bloxom VFD Facebook Page.

shoredailynews.com

#Accident#Guard Shore#Vmrc#The Parksley Pd#The Virginia State Police#Sr 684 Guardshore Road#Jeep
