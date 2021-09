Fraudsters are tricking people into disclosing banking passcodes which they can then use to go on online spending sprees, HSBC UK is warning.The bank is urging people never to reveal their one-time passcode (OTP) to others, after recording an increase in related scams.It said scams involving suspected disclosed passcodes increased by 25% in August compared with March.Someone may be prompted to enter a passcode to authenticate a transaction when using their card online. The code is texted to the customer, who then enters it on the retailer’s website.But HSBC warned that fraudsters are calling customers pretending to be from banks...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO