BLACKPINK Lisa's first single album "LALISA" sold the most during the second week of September, both on the Gaon Retail Album and Hanteo charts. On Sept. 10, Lisa Manoban officially debuted as a solo artist in five years since making her debut as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016. She dropped her first solo album, entitled "LALISA," which contains two songs: "LALISA" and "Money." Tracks three and four in the album are instrumental versions of the two aforementioned songs.

