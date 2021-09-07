Pliant Stock Moves Higher On Positive Data From Pulmonary Fibrosis Trial

The market remains strong for this quickly growing company. Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. Shares tumbled 5% on the news. But the company's American depositary shares have begun to recover, including today when they were almost 3% higher in early trading. The shares have trimmed those gains, but still were up about 1% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO