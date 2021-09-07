CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Plants Restarted After Power Prices Surge

By Glenn Woods
 8 days ago
Asia is using more coal than ever and now the UK is restarting coal power plants after a surge in prices. Is this good news for Wyoming?. Britain has fired up two coal units at one of its power plants to help keep up with energy supply demands. The price of wind and solar, plus natural gas, has surged. That makes the price of coal look even better just when winter is around the corner.

