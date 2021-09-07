Chargers primed for playoff push behind Justin Herbert
Star quarterback Justin Herbert has the Los Angeles Chargers pointed in the right direction, and a playoff berth could be in the cards in 2021. The Los Angeles Chargers went with Justin Herbert with one of their first-round picks in 2020, and that selection paid off in a big way in Year 1 for the young quarterback. He went on to be the AFC’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, putting together a historic season and easing the transition away from future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers.fansided.com
