CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers primed for playoff push behind Justin Herbert

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar quarterback Justin Herbert has the Los Angeles Chargers pointed in the right direction, and a playoff berth could be in the cards in 2021. The Los Angeles Chargers went with Justin Herbert with one of their first-round picks in 2020, and that selection paid off in a big way in Year 1 for the young quarterback. He went on to be the AFC’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, putting together a historic season and easing the transition away from future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Washington is again in QB trouble, and Justin Herbert reminded of what could have been

The player the Washington Football Team did not select with the second pick of the 2020 NFL draft came to FedEx Field on a lovely Sunday afternoon, was given the ball with both a lead and more than 6½ minutes remaining, and essentially took that ball and went home, back to Los Angeles, where he will be the quarterback for this year and next year and who knows how many more going forward.
NFL
FOX Sports

Herbert, new coach Staley look to get Chargers back on track

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley have created plenty of buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether both can help lead a turnaround after two disappointing seasons remains one of the more intriguing questions in the AFC going into the Sept. 12 opener at Washington. Herbert...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc#This Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders And Chargers
blackchronicle.com

The magic and mystery of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

LET’S TALK ABOUT the haircut. Justin Herbert looks away, visibly distraught. Not because he’s embarrassed by the haircut in question — in December, he showed up at a Chargers news conference looking less like a golden-haired surfer god and more like a military school cadet, a visually awkward transformation that launched a thousand memes — but because talking about the haircut means he has to talk about his least favorite subject, the one that he’s been trying to avoid ever since we sat down for breakfast: himself.
NFL
chargers

Joe Lombardi Talks Bond Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

With the preseason in the rear-view mirror, the Bolts' preparations for Week 1 against Washington are well under way. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi spoke to the media today to give an update on how his offense is shaping up. "Yeah, I mean real happy with the first group," Lombardi...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chargers

Top Six Things We Learned About Justin Herbert

Mina Kimes, NFL Analyst for ESPN, took a trip to Oregon to get to know the Bolts' second year QB. Click here to read the full piece. Here are the top six excerpts from the article:. If you go grocery shopping with Herbert, you better put the cart back. "Herbert's...
NFL
The Associated Press

Herbert throws for 337 yards, Chargers beat Washington 20-16

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert shared a smile and shook hands outside the locker room before the new Los Angeles Chargers coach congratulated the second-year quarterback on a job well done. “You were outstanding,” Staley told him. Herbert and the Chargers excelled on third down to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers vs. Washington time, odds, prediction: How to watch Justin Herbert, Chase Young square off in Week 1

The NFL knew what it was doing when they constructed the schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. There are several premier matchups to be excited for, including the one going on in Landover, Maryland. The reigning AP Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year will face off Sunday when Justin Herbert takes his Los Angeles Chargers to visit Chase Young and the Washington Football Team.
NFL
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Justin Herbert, Kyzir White lead Chargers’ comeback win vs. Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were angry at themselves for dropping passes, a rarity for the team’s top playmakers. “I want to start the whole season over,” Allen said about his sentiments toward the drops. Most of the Chargers likely wanted a reset before...
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Justin Herbert, Chargers’ new offense could thrive thanks to his study skills

Nate Gilliam and Gabe Nabers had an awkward situation when Justin Herbert asked what they planned to do for housing during their rookie season with the Chargers. Gilliam and Nabers already had plans to live together. They didn’t expect the prized first-round rookie quarterback to be interested in being anyone’s roommate.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington gifted turnover on questionable Justin Herbert fumble

The Washington Football Team caught a huge break thanks to a questionable ruling by officials Sunday. Defensive end Montez Sweat applied pressure off the edge on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. It appeared Herbert was able to throw the football away, falling short of his intended receiver in the end zone.
NFL
The Oregonian

Justin Herbert, LA Chargers vs Washington free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/12/21)

Justin Herbert, fresh of his Offensive Rookie of the Year season, is back in the saddle and looking to build something with his re-tooled Los Angeles Chargers team who face the Washington Football Team and their capable, well-rounded defense in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from FedExField with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy