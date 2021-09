…It’s choosing carefully who you spend your time with. The people around you can have a profound impact on how you feel. If your best friend is incredibly defeatist or cynical about the world, you’re going to absorb a lot of that mindset. Then you’ll become defeatist and cynical. If your best friend is ambitious and positive, you’re going to absorb that. During 2020, there were some friends I had to start limiting my exposure to because they got so wrapped up in politics and turned incredibly negative. At the same time, I was attending masterminds and talking to people who were focused on their successes throughout the year. And I felt great throughout 2020. Choose very carefully who you choose to hang out with. It matters.

