CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Flash flooding possible again for parts of CT this week, weather service says

By Tara O'Neill
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash flooding is again in the forecast for the region late Wednesday into early Thursday after floodwaters slammed the state last week. Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. But after a sunny day, rain is in the forecast Wednesday night as a cold front passes through the area, bringing scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours. The temperature will get as low as 67 degrees with winds as high as 14 mph.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Seven takeaways from California's recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday won a broad and renewed mandate from voters who soundly rejected a recall attempt on the strength of a mammoth turnout campaign that targeted Democratic voters. Newsom is the second governor in American history, after former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), to survive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Heavy Rain#Temperature#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy