Ghost mainman Tobias Forge admits that his teenage self would be filled with “utter amazement” at the fact that he now considers the members of Metallica his friends. “I have moments when I’ve been on tour with them, or worked with them, where the older, slightly more blasé version of myself gets a little tap on the shoulder from my younger self: ‘This is fucking cool!’” Forge admits in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “My older brother was a Metallica fan, so they were always present when I was growing up. I actually had a poster from Metal Hammer on my wall - it had the Jump In The Fire demon on it, but with a Master Of Puppets-era picture.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO