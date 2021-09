NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “COVID-19 continues to spread across New York State and threaten the lives of New Yorkers, and we’re committed to driving vaccination rates up across the state,” Hochul said. “We’re working to get the vaccination numbers up and requiring universal mask use to keep our children and school professionals safe, but we still need to reach New Yorkers across the state who haven’t received the shot. This pandemic is not over and the vaccine has now received full approval from the FDA, so don’t delay and get your shot right away.”

