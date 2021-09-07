Saginaw’s VA hospital recruiting health care workers
SAGINAW, MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is seeking nurse practitioners, registered nurses and other health care professionals to “serve our nation’s heroes.”. The VA medical center, which operates a medical center in Saginaw and nine outpatient clinics located in Alpena, Bad Axe, Cadillac, Cheboygan, Clare, Gaylord, Grayling, Oscoda and Traverse City, is hiring nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants.www.mlive.com
