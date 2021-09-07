CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Park Township, PA

22-Year-Old Dies In South Park Twp. UTV Crash

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQP7a_0bocDw1h00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A crash in South Park Township has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Kyle Stramaski of Munhall was the victim in a deadly utility terrain vehicle crash in South Park on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLqoe_0bocDw1h00

(Photo Credit: Broughton Vol. Fire Dept./KDKA)

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department says first responders found the vehicle on its side along Piney Fork Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Chief Says Vacant House Fire In New Castle Appears Suspicious

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire in New Castle is being called suspicious. Smoke poured out of a vacant house on Home Street Tuesday morning after a fire broke out just before 5 a.m. It took crews less than a half-hour to get the fire under control. The chief said the back door to the home was open and no one was inside, but there were some household items in there.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy Smoke Forces Evacuation At The Westin Pittsburgh On Liberty Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the Westin Pittsburgh hotel on Liberty Avenue after heavy smoke was found on the 24th floor of the building. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Officials say crews responded Tuesday around 9:25 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m. People evacuated the building, but there have been no reports of any injuries. Guests were told that there was a fire in a room. All guests above the 21st floor had to be relocated. The fire marshall is investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

25-Year-Old Karli Short Shot, Killed In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after she was shot in the head in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say first responders were called to the 300 block of 25th Street around 10:30 Monday morning. They found a woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr) She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified her as 26-year-old Karli Short. Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. There’s been no word on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

20-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Shooting In Mt. Washington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in Mt. Washington. Pittsburgh police say they responded Monday to a 911 call for a shooting on the 200 block of Jasper Street around 8:30 p.m. They found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say they detained one person at the scene. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
South Park Township, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
South Park Township, PA
Accidents
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Munhall, PA
South Park Township, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Man Accused Of Abusing 4-Week-Old Kitten So Severely It Had To Be Put Down

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of abusing a 4-week-old kitten so severely that the animal had to be put down. Police say Anthony Corbin II is also suspected in the disappearance of another kitten. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “The jaw was separated,” Greensburg Police Captain Shawn Denning said. “There was apparent head trauma.” The two cats were allegedly staying with Corbin and the sister of the woman who owned the cats. When the owner of the kittens showed up to get her pets, she allegedly found the one kitten with injuries. The other cat could not be found. “They were...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Search Continues For Suspect In Deadly Haunted Hills Hayride Shooting

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a sad day at Central Catholic High School in Shadyside. It’s the first day students are back to school after Steven Eason, a sophomore at the high school, was shot and killed over the weekend. Counselors will be on hand all week as students and staff process what happened to their classmate and friend. Eason’s dad said over Facebook his son was his pride and joy and he’s devastated by his loss. Eason, who was from Wilmerding, was just 15 years old. Central Catholic said he was a dedicated student, a talented member of the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Investigators Seek Answers From Fugitives Captured In South Greensburg In 3-Year-Old Girl’s Disappearance

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two fugitives from Virginia are in the Westmoreland County Jail after federal agents captured them in a South Greensburg hotel room. U.S. Marshals say they found Travis R. Brown and Candi Jo Royer and suspected meth. Investigators say they also want to talk to the two about a missing 3-year-old girl. (Photos: Provided) Brown and Royer face serious drug charges but officials in Virginia want answers as to what’s happened to 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. Marshals raided a hotel room at the Knight’s Inn in South Greensburg. According to court documents, they had to break into where Brown and Royer...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls Police Arrest 2 Michigan Men Accused In Attempted Child Luring Involving Gun, Drugs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men from Michigan are behind bars in Beaver County today after police say they tried to lure a child into a vehicle with drugs and a weapon inside. Beaver Falls Police say they have arrested and charged Marvin Hollis of Detroit and Devin Wesley of Westland, Michigan. According to police, the men are accused in an attempted child luring involving a firearm just before 2 p.m. on Monday. Police say they identified the rental vehicle and were able to track down Hollis and Wesley. At the time, investigators say the pair were allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics including fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine. Hollis is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Wesley is facing charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Kdka Tv#Broughton#Accident#Kdka Tv News Staff#Fire Dept
CBS Pittsburgh

Man, 54, Dies After House Fire In Cheswick

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire in Cheswick on Friday sent a man to the hospital, where he later died. The victim was 54-year-old Darryl Hamley. The fire happened a little after 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Pittsburgh Street. Reports say that the kitchen was on fire. Allegheny County Police are currently investigating.
CHESWICK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Man Shot In The Lower Back In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police say a Shotspotter alert sent officers to the area of Frankstown Avenue and Homewood Avenue. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back. There is no word if any arrests have been made or if police have identified any suspects. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It Was An Awful Sight:’ Allegheny Police Asking For Public’s Help In Saturday’s Shooting In North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a shooting suspect. Detectives are asking anyone who saw the shooting or who has cell phone video to come forward. Jenna Matvia, 18, can’t believe the suspect is still out there. She was at Haunted Hills Hayride Saturday night with a group of friends. “We were just about to get to the ticket booth, and we heard five to eight gunshots,” said Matvia. “My friend Austin pulled us behind a truck just to duck down and wait for a second.” Watch as KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports:   At...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police Investigating Two East Pittsburgh Shootings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police are investigating two shootings that took place in East Pittsburgh. One shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Troopers say one person was taken to the hospital. No other details have been provided. The second shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Prospect Terrace, where two people were shot. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) A 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Brownsville Area High School Students Taken To Hospital After Apparently Ingesting Cannabis-Based Edible

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A member of the Brownsville school board told KDKA that four students apparently ingested a cannabis-based edible and had to be taken to the hospital. The school board member, who learned of the incident through an email from the school district, told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti on Monday that the individuals got sick and ambulances were called to Brownsville Area High School around 8 to 10 a.m. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The four students were taken to the hospital for observation and are expected to be OK. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti talked to two students about what they saw Monday. “There were rumors going around that some girls had edibles,” one student said. “They were told brownies or gummy worms. But I did see one of the girls around third period. She was really tipsy and falling asleep standing up. Another girl was on a stretcher going to the nurse’s office.” “I asked to use the bathroom and walked down there and there was somebody on a stretcher. Then the ambulance pulled up. Towards fourth period, the school shut down,” another student said. A school board planning meeting is set for Monday night, and officials are expected to address the incident.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After East Pittsburgh Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh that left one person dead and injured another. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Police were first called to Prospect Terrance for reports of shots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday. State Police say that the one victim showed signs of “apparent gunshot wounds” and was 22-years-old. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported the other victim, whose age is not known at this time, for emergency treatment. Pennsylvania State Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

DA: Washington County Landlord Was Justified In Shooting, Killing Tenant

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A landlord who shot and killed a man after trying to post his property in arrears was justified, the Washington County District Attorney announced Tuesday. Thirty-six-year-old Leonard Williams Jr. was shot and killed along West Walnut Street on Sept. 1. According to District Attorney Jason Walsh, the landlord told police that after he posted Williams’ property in arrears, Williams threw the notice on the ground, followed him, fought with him, threatened him and tried to get into his truck. With the landlord inside the vehicle, Walsh says witnesses told police a struggle ensued over the driver’s side door. Saying he feared for his life, the landlord shot Williams. Walsh says evidence shows that Williams was the aggressor and the landlord fired in self-defense. Based on that evidence, Walsh says there will be no charges because it’s a justified homicide under Pennsylvania law. “We will be protesting, we will be marching, we are going to get justice for him. And this is mostly a hate crime from here on out and we have a lawyer and we will sue the whole department. That’s how I feel,” said Williams’ family member Kiona Campbell.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Man Arrested After Police Discover Suspected Meth Lab In Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected meth lab was discovered in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood while police officers were investigating a possible burglary. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Darlington Road overnight following the report of a suspected burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they escorted all of the residents who lived in the home’s apartments outside so they could search for a possible suspect. While searching for the suspect, officers discovered a suspected meth lab in one of the apartments. The Pa. State Police’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to remove the contents of the suspected meth lab. 36-year-old Chris Adams was arrested by police. Detectives are looking for a second person. Police say their investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Public Safety Agencies In South Hills Put Together Vehicle Display In Recognition Of 9/11

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Public safety agencies in the South Hills are marking the 20th year since the 9/11 attacks with a vehicle display featuring the American flag. (Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook) The Bethel Park Police Department said on Facebook that the display is at the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department parking lot along Library Road. “The vehicles will remain there all day in solemn tribute to the lives lost and forever changed. Lest we forget,” Bethel Park Police said.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Shooting In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that took place in the city’s Homewood neighborhood. Public Safety officials say a man was shot in the leg just before 1:45 a.m. near Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist) Jason Brock was arrested near the scene by police. A K-9 unit retrieved a firearm nearby as well. Police say their investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It Is Very Emotional For Every Firefighter:’ Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department Honors The Lives Lost On 9/11

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Outside of the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department a service was held to honor New York City firefighters, police officers, EMS works, and a canine killed on September 11, 2001. The speakers talked about being stronger than the enemy, never forgetting, and hoping the country heals and becomes like the one we were on the days following the 9/11 attacks. It was all part of the “Last Alarm” ceremony that signified the fallen firefighters. Outside the Crescent Twp. Vol Fire Dept. Remembering first responders who died on the 20th anniversary of September 11th @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zhNgoli0Px — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 11, 2021 In front of the department was a poignant sight, a sea of American flags to honor 343 firefighters, 64 police officers, 8 EMS workers, and a canine killed on 9/11. There was also a scrolling list of the names of the victims who died and taps. “It is very emotional for every firefighter,” said Chief Daniel Muller of the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department. “We all feel like we lost a brother. You see stories of what some firefighters can do. Twenty years later it doesn’t go away.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Cranberry Twp. Vol. Fire Co. Holds Ceremony To Honor Lives Lost On 9/11

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local volunteer fire department in Butler County was among those holding 9/11 commemoration ceremonies on Saturday. The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company held a ceremony to honor the lives lost in the September 11 attacks. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The company has a monument at its firehouse to honor those who died.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy