22-Year-Old Dies In South Park Twp. UTV Crash

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A member of the Brownsville school board told KDKA that four students apparently ingested a cannabis-based edible and had to be taken to the hospital. The school board member, who learned of the incident through an email from the school district, told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti on Monday that the individuals got sick and ambulances were called to Brownsville Area High School around 8 to 10 a.m. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The four students were taken to the hospital for observation and are expected to be OK. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti talked to two students about what they saw Monday. “There were rumors going around that some girls had edibles,” one student said. “They were told brownies or gummy worms. But I did see one of the girls around third period. She was really tipsy and falling asleep standing up. Another girl was on a stretcher going to the nurse’s office.” “I asked to use the bathroom and walked down there and there was somebody on a stretcher. Then the ambulance pulled up. Towards fourth period, the school shut down,” another student said. A school board planning meeting is set for Monday night, and officials are expected to address the incident.

BROWNSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO