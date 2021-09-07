Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler, less smoke today

Good morning.

Daytime highs will be a bit cooler today before warming back up mid-week. Some spots could even flirt with record heat. Billings has a shot on Thursday with a projected high of 93°- just shy of the record 95° in 2005.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry with no rain expected over the next few days. Several disturbances aim to jet through Thursday night into Saturday giving us a slight chance of showers during that period.

Surface smoke won’t be as thick today as winds blow in from the northwest, but it won’t be perfect so use caution heading outside if you suffer from respiratory issues. Smoke is forecast to return by Wednesday night.

Another cold front is projected to slide through by the end of the week and cool things down across the weekend. Trends show next week to be cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s today, mid 80s to low 90s Wednesday and Thursday, upper 70s to low 80s Friday then mid 70s to low 80s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s tonight, mid 50s to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday then low to mid 50s through the weekend.

