Hy-Vee's big plans for Bloomington

A rendering of a proposed Hy-Vee liquor store in Bloomington. Photo: RSP Architects via city of Bloomington

Southtown Shopping Center has snagged a big replacement for the bygone Herberger's store.

Driving the news: Hy-Vee is planning to fill the spot in the Bloomington retail center along 494 with a grocery store and liquor store concept, according to documents filed with the city.

Details: At 132,500 square feet, the Iowa-based grocer is proposing a store much bigger than the full-service ones Hy-Vee has been building here, which typically range from 75,000 to 100,000 square feet.

Plans also include one of Hy-Vee's new Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores across the parking lot. At 26,000 square feet, that store will be about the size of a Total Wine, and offer a large selection of craft beer, wine and spirits, as well as cheese and charcuterie.

The Herberger's, which closed in 2018 after its parent company went bankrupt, would be demolished.

The intrigue: A site plan also includes a 21,000-square-foot store next to the liquor store. A user is not identified.

What's next: Kraus-Anderson, owner of Southtown, said the proposal will go before the Bloomington Planning Commission in October.

Costco eyes second location in Des Moines metro

Ankeny residents, rejoice! Costco is considering opening a store in the northern suburb.

Details: Costco is proposing a nearly 200,000-square-foot location east of I-35 and north of NE 36th Street near Otter Creek Golf Course.

The store would include a tire center, gas station and nearly 800 parking spots.

Plus, it would be the first Midwest Costco store with an attached distribution center, taking advantage of the suburb's vicinity to I-35 and I-80.

Plus, it would be the first Midwest Costco store with an attached distribution center, taking advantage of the suburb's vicinity to I-35 and I-80.

Dotdash, the digital media company owned by IAC, is launching its first-ever standalone store pegged to its site Liquor.com, which it acquired in 2019.

Why it matters: Dotdash now makes roughly one-third of its annual revenue from commerce. It's hoping standalone e-commerce stores like The Liquor.com Store will accelerate that effort.

Apple's big concession: A willingness to concede

Apple spent another week on its heels last week, settling cases with regulators and, on Friday, agreeing to delay a controversial plan to start monitoring iPhones for child sexual abuse material.

Why it matters: The individual moves themselves won't hurt Apple and could actually take some pressure off the company. The downside for the company is they show that Apple can back down if pushed hard enough.

