CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Mccoy, WI

Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy offered COVID-19 vaccines

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTPiu_0bocDFVo00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are being offered free COVID-19 vaccines — one of many precautions being taken at the military base to prevent the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says all Afghans and U.S. residents coming from Afghanistan are tested for COVID when they first arrive to the U.S. and have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine either at the airport or at Department of Defense facilities.

Fort McCoy is one of eight U.S. military bases that will temporarily house Afghans who have fled their country after the recent collapse of the government to the Taliban.

The base can host up to 13,000.

As of Friday, 8,780 refugees had arrived.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Madison, WI
Fort Mccoy, WI
Health
Fort Mccoy, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy