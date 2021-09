TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – Tuesday marked the second day of the trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski. Sigman was charged for allegedly allowing Tomaszewski to act as an officer when she was not authorized to do so and that she at times attempted to gain information through a state law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate, pointed a loaded weapon at a 1-year-old child and exposed a minor to “sexually violent offenders and other dangerous criminals.”

