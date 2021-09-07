CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Copeland named vice president at St. Louis Community College

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyd Copeland, MS, was recently named to a vice president role at St. Louis Community College. Copeland started with St. Louis Community College-Forest Park as vice president for multicultural student services in June. He will guide districtwide functions related to TRIO grants (student support services and Upward Bound), international student services, William J. Harrison Education Center, Black Male Achievers Academy and other student diversity initiatives. Prior to joining STLCC, Copeland served Jefferson College as the community college’s director of student compliance and Title IX coordinator. He held several positions over five years at St. Charles Community College before moving to Jefferson College, including his final position as executive dean of student life.

www.stlamerican.com

