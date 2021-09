Reproduced from Denver Public Health; Chart: Axios VisualsCOVID-19 vaccination rates among Hispanic people and Latinos continue to lag behind all other ethnicities in Denver — and the division appears to be widening. Driving the news: Over the past few weeks, city health officials have ramped up vaccine outreach at K–12 public schools to target students and their families.The city launched an in-school immunization program offering free vaccines to eligible students and their relatives. The intention behind the strategy is to increase vaccination rates for Latino students ages 12 to 17 while encouraging those close to them to get the...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO