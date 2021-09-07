Stellantis holding hiring fair this week in Detroit

Stellantis is holding a hiring fair in Detroit this week, looking to hire hourly production operators throughout metro Detroit.

According to the automaker, the fair is happening on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the Conner Event Center, located at 20000 Conner St. in Detroit. It's happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

There are nine plants throughout metro Detroit that employ more than 27,000 people.

Stellantis said those who are hired will work on building Jeep, RAM, Dodge and other vehicles.

“Stellantis has a long history in Metro Detroit, dating back more than 100 years,” said Mike Resha, Head of North America Manufacturing. “We’re looking for good people, who enjoy working in teams and solving problems, to join our manufacturing family in building the most iconic vehicles in the world.”

Candidates interested in participating in the hiring fair must pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b49a8ad28aafe3-stellantis .

The positions are entry-level and are part-time. Pay starts at $15.78 per hour.