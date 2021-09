For months, the New York Giants told us they believed in their offensive line. Here is GM Dave Gettleman on Jan. 6, just days after the end of the 2020 season. “I think this offensive line can compete. You can cherry pick here, cherry pick there, in terms of which game you want to pick and how the offense did. The offensive line showed very good progress,” Gettleman said. “They’re big, they’re young, they’re strong and they’re tough and smart. This O-Line has a chance to be pretty damn good.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO