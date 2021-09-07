CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel to Austria: latest Covid rules and practical guidance once you are there

By Annabel Fenwick Elliott,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravellers from the UK are now permitted to enter Austria, and the country is on our green list which makes travel there considerably easier. The rules for entering Austria vary depending on your inoculation status, however. Those who are unvaccinated, or had their second dose more than nine months ago, are permitted to visit but must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. If you've been double-jabbed within the last nine months, you're good to go with no such requirement.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
gilavalleycentral.net

Travel and COVID

SAFFORD — My wife Janet Quinn of Trophies N’ Tees and I recently returned from a 14-day trip in Europe visiting Germany, Prague in the Czech Republic, Austria, Bratislava and Budapest Hungary aboard the AmaWaterways River Cruise Shipthe AmaVerde sailing the beautiful Danube River. Upon returning I have had many people ask the question, “Is now a suitable time to travel?”
SAFFORD, AZ
Travel Weekly

Almost a quarter of amber list travellers broke Covid rules

Almost a quarter of arrivals from amber list countries broke the Covid-19 quarantine rules, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It said 23% failed to comply either with the requirement to isolate at home for 10 days or to complete the necessary PCR tests on days two and eight of their self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Austrian Airlines#British Airways#Flybe Tui#Fcdo
News Channel Nebraska

Travel to Turkey during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you're planning to travel to Turkey, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Having endured a major spike in cases in the first half of 2021, which led to a 17-day lockdown at the end of April, Turkey has begun to ease restrictions. As of July, it has scrapped its nighttime curfew and Sunday lockdowns, and begun to tentatively reopen.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

European travel rules confusion wasting advantages of Digital Covid Certificate

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that free movement within Europe is being compromised by the failure of EU member states to harmonize COVID-19 entry regulations. As a result, the reopening of borders is confusing travelers and businesses and not delivering the expected benefits in terms of easier travel and economic recovery.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel news – live: Quarter of amber list arrivals ignore Covid rules as Heathrow faces ‘unacceptable’ queues

Nearly a quarter of amber arrivals to the UK haven’t been following the government’s Covid-19 rules, according to new research.Some 23 per cent of travellers either didn’t self-isolate for 10 days as required or failed to complete the prescribed set of two PCR tests on days two and eight of quarantine, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.The UK’s national statistical institute surveyed 848 travellers who arrived in the country between 12-17 July, only to find that 41 per cent misunderstood the rules or were unsure of them.Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has been crippled by “unacceptable” queues at passport control.Heathrow said that Border Force, which manages the checkpoint at the airport, knew there would be extra demand and said they were “very disappointed” that they did not have enough staff on duty on Friday night.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More UK red list for international travel is inexplicably harsh, claims analystWhat happens if I get Covid while I’m on holiday?When will UK-US travel reopen?
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Travel advisors reassure clients, but will EU guidance have chilling effect?

UPDATE: This report was updated on Sept. 6 with information about the Netherlands requiring U.S. visitors to quarantine for 10 days. The U.S. travel trade was left scrambling to respond to the European Union's decision last week to remove the U.S. from its "safe travel" list due to the recent rise in Covid cases.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
edglentoday.com

The Latest: Austria says Afghan migration wave to be avoided

BELGRADE, Serbia — Austria's leader says any migration wave from Afghanistan should be handled in neighboring countries. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday in Belgrade that a potential wave toward Europe must not take place. He adds that “this is why we are in contact with countries in the region.”. Kurz...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Live Travel news latest: Covid risk on flights 'less than 0.1%', real-world data reveals

Your chances of being exposed to Covid-19 on a flight whereby every passenger has tested negative is less than 0.1 per cent, landmark research has shown. The study, which has been running since December 2020 on transatlantic flights with Delta Air Lines, indicates that a single PCR test performed on all passengers within 72 hours of travel was enough to drastically reduce the risks of transmission on board.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Quarantine hotels legal action - and did 300,000 break travel rules?

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. 300,000 suspected of breaking travel quarantine. Nearly a third of people arriving in England and Northern Ireland as the coronavirus Delta variant took off may have...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Whisper it... but travel as we once knew it seems to be back

When was the last time you travelled abroad and it felt normal? For most people, it was any time before March last year. I would have said the same: until now. I travelled to Italy for work for 36 hours last week and it was – joy! – as if Covid were over and done with. The travel industry and government have finally, it seems, got their act together to get us back in the air with little or no hassle.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Ryanair adds six routes from Birmingham Airport

Ryanair continues to rebuild its network, with the addition of more routes out of Birmingham Airport. The routes have been announced for Winter 2021/22 – with the six new routes being to their network. These are:. Bergamo (Italy) Lisbon (Portugal) Bucharest (Romania) Shannon (Ireland) Turin (Italy) Vilnius (Lithuania) The airline...
WORLD
Telegraph

Six beautiful train routes in Europe for the price of a UK ticket

Heatwaves, cold snaps and staff shortages: all can, and do, strike down Britain’s often costly rail services. Most Britons will, on more than one occasion, fork out the equivalent of a return flight to the Continent only to find their train cancelled or delayed. Therefore, when the news of a genuinely low-cost rail service arrives, it makes travellers question why not all routes can meet this standard. Next month, Lumo will launch its service between London and Edinburgh with one-way fares coming in as little as £10. A flash of hope, perhaps, for the future of train travel on home soil.
TRAFFIC
ShareCast

Heathrow passenger numbers increase to highest level of pandemic in August

Heathrow saw a 48% month-on-month increase in passenger numbers in August as roughly 2.2m people travelled through the west London airport last month. However, despite the rise to the highest monthly passenger total of the Covid-19 era, the airport stated that demand was still down 71% when compared to the kind of numbers seen before the pandemic.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy