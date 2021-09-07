Travel to Austria: latest Covid rules and practical guidance once you are there
Travellers from the UK are now permitted to enter Austria, and the country is on our green list which makes travel there considerably easier. The rules for entering Austria vary depending on your inoculation status, however. Those who are unvaccinated, or had their second dose more than nine months ago, are permitted to visit but must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. If you've been double-jabbed within the last nine months, you're good to go with no such requirement.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0