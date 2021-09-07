CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Frank Dargy Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Memorial Services for 75 year old Frank Dargy of Atlantic will be Friday, September 10th at 10:30 AM at the Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial of ashes will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date. The Burmeister- Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Frank is survived by his 3 Sons – Glen (Tracy) Dargy of Shellsburg, IA Chad (Brandi) Dargy of Omaha, NE & Nicholas Dargy of Bellevue, NE; 2 Daughters – Marissa (Dominic) Marketto of Las Cruces, NM & Margaret Dargy of Las Cruces, NM; 1 Sister – Mary Helen (Julio) Weiss of Loves Park, IL; 11 Grandchildren; 1 Great-grandchild; Other Relatives & Friends

Jettie Gaines Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic for 93-year old Jettie Gaines of Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held before the service at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall, followed by burial at the Atlantic Cemetery.
