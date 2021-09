The Hidden Gem Half Marathon will return to Flossmoor on Saturday, September 11 and with it, comes important information about road closures and neighborhood's impacted. This year’s race is expected to welcome as many as 800 runners, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of spectators to Flossmoor who will be present in nearly every neighborhood of Flossmoor, which will necessitate road closures throughout the Village, including the major streets of Flossmoor Road, Governors Highway, Kedzie and Western Avenue. The race is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. on Flossmoor Road near Village Hall. Generally consistent with the 2019 route, the course travels west on Flossmoor Road and through the Baythorne, Ballantrae and Flossmoor Hills and Highlands neighborhoods before turning back east.

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO