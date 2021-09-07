UK’s Boris Johnson to hike taxes to tackle Covid and social-care crises
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced plans to hike taxes to fund health care and reforms to the country's social-care system. From April, Johnson's government wants to introduce a new 1.25% health- and social-care levy on earned income across England. Tax rates on shareholder dividends will rise by the same amount. It will begin as an increase on the existing National Insurance rate (a current tax on earnings) and become a separate tax on earned income in 2023.www.cnbc.com
