UK’s Boris Johnson to hike taxes to tackle Covid and social-care crises

The pandemic has become the camouflage and excuse for many of the political troubles Boris Johnson faces. This is demonstrated by the latest unilateral decision adopted by Downing Street, announced this Tuesday, by which customs and health controls on food from the continent will be delayed for up to half a year, as agreed in the Brexit negotiation. “We want companies to focus on recovery rather than face all the new demands at the border. That is why we have developed a new, more pragmatic calendar for the introduction of customs controls ”, justified David Frost, the Secretary of State for EU Affairs.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO