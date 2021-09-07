CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Boris Johnson to hike taxes to tackle Covid and social-care crises

By Chloe Taylor, @ChloeTaylor141
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced plans to hike taxes to fund health care and reforms to the country's social-care system. From April, Johnson's government wants to introduce a new 1.25% health- and social-care levy on earned income across England. Tax rates on shareholder dividends will rise by the same amount. It will begin as an increase on the existing National Insurance rate (a current tax on earnings) and become a separate tax on earned income in 2023.

www.cnbc.com

g.g. Allen
8d ago

how very British of him, this is why we kicked them out of our country! deplorable would be the world that comes to mind. they put people out of work then raise their taxes

