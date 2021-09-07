CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter injured following 2-alarm fire in Watertown

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
2-alarm fire on Spruce Street in Watertown Monday night

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Fire officials responded to a house fire that happened late Monday night on Spruce Street in Watertown.

The Watertown Fire Department told Boston 25 News they were first alerted to the scene at approximately 10 p.m. Monday. Shortly after crews arrived on the scene, Deputy Chief D. Tardif ordered a second alarm.

Watertown Fire received mutual aid from Belmont, Cambridge, Newton, and Waltham, as well as Pro EMS, Watertown DPW, and Watertown Police.

Tardif says one firefighter is suffering from minor injuries sustained from the incident. There are no other injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

